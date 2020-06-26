9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive

Amenities

RARE WESTCHASE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY Take a closer look at this stunning 2293 square foot property with four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. This two-story home with an attached two car garage offers up everything you would expect like a beautiful light bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and light grey granite countertops. The updates continue to the laminate flooring and spectacular retreat-styled bathrooms. A nice sized backyard is also a delight. Westchase is fantastic area in Tampa with shops, dining, golf courses, and other amenities close by. Some of the best, top rated schools are minutes away and downtown Tampa and Tampa International are about 20 minutes out. Contact us today'this beauty is going to go quickly. AVAILABLE EARLY MAY



