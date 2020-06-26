All apartments in Westchase
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:10 PM

9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive

9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
RARE WESTCHASE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY Take a closer look at this stunning 2293 square foot property with four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. This two-story home with an attached two car garage offers up everything you would expect like a beautiful light bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and light grey granite countertops. The updates continue to the laminate flooring and spectacular retreat-styled bathrooms. A nice sized backyard is also a delight. Westchase is fantastic area in Tampa with shops, dining, golf courses, and other amenities close by. Some of the best, top rated schools are minutes away and downtown Tampa and Tampa International are about 20 minutes out. Contact us today'this beauty is going to go quickly. AVAILABLE EARLY MAY

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have any available units?
9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have?
Some of 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9815 Bayboro Bridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

