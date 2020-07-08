9738 Lake Chase Island Way

Amenities
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Luxury, Gated, WestChase TownHome. Most Desirable Model. 2nd Floor Condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 3rd Floor Loft. Building surrounding beautiful lake with walking path. Model Condition w/All the UPGRADES!!! Berber Carpet and Wood Flooring. Custom Lighting & Ceiling Fans. Track Lighting. Designer Paint. High Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and Dryer included for your convenience. Assigned Car-Port. Great Community Location. Walk to West Park Village. Resort Style Pool Overlooking Beautiful Lake & Fountain. 24 Hour Fully-Equipped Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Playground & Much More. What an opportunity to live within walking distance from great schools, restaurants, shopping and parks! Only 5 minutes from the Citrus Park Mall, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 30 minutes from the beach. HURRY – Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!
