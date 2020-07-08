9738 Lake Chase Island Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Luxury, Gated, WestChase TownHome. Most Desirable Model. 2nd Floor Condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 3rd Floor Loft. Building surrounding beautiful lake with walking path. Model Condition w/All the UPGRADES!!! Berber Carpet and Wood Flooring. Custom Lighting & Ceiling Fans. Track Lighting. Designer Paint. High Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and Dryer included for your convenience. Assigned Car-Port. Great Community Location. Walk to West Park Village. Resort Style Pool Overlooking Beautiful Lake & Fountain. 24 Hour Fully-Equipped Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Playground & Much More. What an opportunity to live within walking distance from great schools, restaurants, shopping and parks! Only 5 minutes from the Citrus Park Mall, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 30 minutes from the beach. HURRY – Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: 1 Car Carport, SS Appliances, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Paint, Window Treatments, Laminate Wood Floor, Large Loft, Ceiling Fans, Pet Friendly, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Ceramic Tile