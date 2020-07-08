All apartments in Westchase
9622 Lake Chase Island Way

9622 Lake Chase Island Way
Location

9622 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
putting green
tennis court
volleyball court
PROMOTIONAL OFFER MOVE IN BY 1/30/2020 AND RECEIVE $200 OFF 3RD MONTHS RENT!!!Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo Located at Lake Chase gated Community, on the second floor. This condo has an open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout with neutral paint, counter tops, kitchen and bathroom; washer and dryer included inside of the property. Breathtaking water views from the master bedroom. You cannot find a better location! Minutes from the dining, shopping, and entertainment of Westchase, Citrus Park, Carrollwood, and Northdale, this home will keep you in the center of all the action while being able to relax in the peace and quiet of a residential neighborhood. Community amenities include gated access, two clubhouses, two pools, sand volleyball courts, two tennis courts, basketball court, playground, putting green, and a mile-long waterfront walking trail. Only one pet per unit is permitted, up to 35lbs. Lawn Care, and Trash is included in rent. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have any available units?
9622 Lake Chase Island Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have?
Some of 9622 Lake Chase Island Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 Lake Chase Island Way currently offering any rent specials?
9622 Lake Chase Island Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 Lake Chase Island Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way is pet friendly.
Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way offer parking?
No, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way does not offer parking.
Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have a pool?
Yes, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way has a pool.
Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have accessible units?
No, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9622 Lake Chase Island Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9622 Lake Chase Island Way has units with air conditioning.
