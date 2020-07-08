9622 Lake Chase Island Way

Amenities

PROMOTIONAL OFFER MOVE IN BY 1/30/2020 AND RECEIVE $200 OFF 3RD MONTHS RENT!!!Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo Located at Lake Chase gated Community, on the second floor. This condo has an open floor plan, wood laminate flooring throughout with neutral paint, counter tops, kitchen and bathroom; washer and dryer included inside of the property. Breathtaking water views from the master bedroom. You cannot find a better location! Minutes from the dining, shopping, and entertainment of Westchase, Citrus Park, Carrollwood, and Northdale, this home will keep you in the center of all the action while being able to relax in the peace and quiet of a residential neighborhood. Community amenities include gated access, two clubhouses, two pools, sand volleyball courts, two tennis courts, basketball court, playground, putting green, and a mile-long waterfront walking trail. Only one pet per unit is permitted, up to 35lbs. Lawn Care, and Trash is included in rent. Available Now.