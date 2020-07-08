9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo w/Loft in Lake Chase. Loft can be used as a 3rd bedroom/office, etc. Located in the gated community of Lake Chase in the heart of Westchase. Both bedrooms are connected to a full bath. Open kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining & living area. Light and bright throughout. Carpet in living areas & bedrooms, tile in Kitchen. Washer & Dryer in unit. Wonderful gated community featuring 2 resort style waterfront pools, spa, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, community recreation/fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grills, car wash station and beautiful walking path around the community spring fed lake. Community is convenient to all that Westchase has to offer, including quaint West Park Village shops, parks, top rated schools, restaurants, YMCA, Citrus Park Mall & Costco, Golf courses and just a short commute to highways, downtown Tampa & Tampa International Airport. MORE PICTURES TO COME!