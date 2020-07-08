All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9338 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9338 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Great 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo w/Loft in Lake Chase. Loft can be used as a 3rd bedroom/office, etc. Located in the gated community of Lake Chase in the heart of Westchase. Both bedrooms are connected to a full bath. Open kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining & living area. Light and bright throughout. Carpet in living areas & bedrooms, tile in Kitchen. Washer & Dryer in unit. Wonderful gated community featuring 2 resort style waterfront pools, spa, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, community recreation/fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grills, car wash station and beautiful walking path around the community spring fed lake. Community is convenient to all that Westchase has to offer, including quaint West Park Village shops, parks, top rated schools, restaurants, YMCA, Citrus Park Mall & Costco, Golf courses and just a short commute to highways, downtown Tampa & Tampa International Airport. MORE PICTURES TO COME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
No, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9338 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg