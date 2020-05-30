All apartments in Westchase
9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

9316 Lake Chase Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

9316 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Completely renovated home in the heart of Westchase with high end finishes, stunning view of Lake Chase, community pool, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, dock and gym. This home has been freshly painted and complete with Crowne molding , granite countertops in the kitchen and bath ,brand new stainless steel appliances, stainless steel kitchen faucet and oversized sink. There are also brand new cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, LED light fixtures with a brand new washer and dryer. There is ample parking and a reserved, covered carport that will be included with the rent. There is a $75 dollar monthly HOA fee that will include personal assigned/reserved covered parking space, trash, pest control and all grounds maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have any available units?
9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
