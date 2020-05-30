9316 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

Completely renovated home in the heart of Westchase with high end finishes, stunning view of Lake Chase, community pool, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, dock and gym. This home has been freshly painted and complete with Crowne molding , granite countertops in the kitchen and bath ,brand new stainless steel appliances, stainless steel kitchen faucet and oversized sink. There are also brand new cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, LED light fixtures with a brand new washer and dryer. There is ample parking and a reserved, covered carport that will be included with the rent. There is a $75 dollar monthly HOA fee that will include personal assigned/reserved covered parking space, trash, pest control and all grounds maintenance.