9158 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area carport gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Great FIRST FLOOR CONDO! Condo features 2 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, 1 car garage & 1 Carport. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances. No carpet, tile throughout. Wonderful gated community featuring 2 resort style waterfront pools, hot tub, beach volleyball court, tennis courts, car wash station, community recreation/fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grills, and beautiful walking path around the community spring fed lake. Community is convenient to all that Westchase has to offer, including quaint West Park Village shops, parks, restaurants, YMCA, shopping, golf and just a short commute to highways, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and all that Tampa Bay has to offer.