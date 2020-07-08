All apartments in Westchase
9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE

9151 Tillinghast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9151 Tillinghast Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Spectacular Mediterranean Estate in Old Memorial, the PREMIER LUXURY HOME community in the Westchase area. Formerly the Taylor Morrison model, this exceptionally appointed home offers $400K in custom upgrades sure to impress the most discerning buyers, truly luxurious living at its finest! Over 5000 SF featuring 6BR's, 4 Full BA's, 2 Half BA's, Den, GAME ROOM, THEATER ROOM, HEATED POOL/SPA, TILE ROOF & 3 CG w/climate controlled storage room. The CHEFS KITCHEN is ONE OF A KIND featuring Solid Wood Cabinets, GAS COOKTOP, DOUBLE OVENS, DOUBLE ISLANDS, Butlers Pantry w/built ins & so much more. The Dining Room features dual chandeliers & CUSTOM WINE closet that is a wine lovers dream come true! The family room w/double vaulted ceilings boasts custom lighting, porcelain tile & extensive custom trim. FIRST FLOOR MASTER RETREAT is spacious and includes a sitting area, master bath w/GRANITE dual vanities, oversized walk-in shower & large his & her closets with CUSTOM CLOSETS. Another bedroom with ensuite bathroom is located on the first floor and huge laundry room w/added storage. Upstairs features the GAME ROOM w/WET BAR, THEATER ROOM, 4 generously sized BR's & 2.5 baths. Entertaining family & friends will be a pleasure on your extended lanai w/pavers, heated pool/spa, Outdoor Kitchen, Custom Pergola w/firepit & huge yard with pristine & private nature views. Outstanding schools, excellent location & easy access to everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have any available units?
9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have?
Some of 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9151 TILLINGHAST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
