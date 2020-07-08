8927 BRELAND DRIVE

Amenities

WONDERFUL WATERFRONT HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN TODAY! Enjoy beautiful sunsets in this magnificent WATERFRONT, spacious 4BR/2B home with a POOL situated on one of the LARGEST POND and CONSERVATION frontage in Fawn Ridge. Open and full of light, this nice split floor plan offers 2156 sqft. with a kitchen that is bright with wood cabinets, tile floors (no carpet in this home), GRANITE countertops and STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Woodburning FIREPLACE in Family Room, and most rooms overlook the sparkling pool & pond and serene conservation. Master Suite with sliding glass doors to Lanai/Pool area. Master Bath with GARDEN TUB and separate shower. DEN/Flexspace adjoins Master Suite. This home is districted to great “A” rated schools (Deer Park Elementary, Farnell Middle, Sickles High). LOCATION, LOCATION! Fawn Ridge is wonderful neighborhood with continuous sidewalks for bicycling and walking, plus a small county park with lighted tennis courts, pavilion with picnic tables, playground, baseball field and basketball court, along with parking facilities. Just minutes to Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, Public Library, Upper Tampa Bay Trail, and 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport, 35 minutes to Downtown Tampa, and 45 minutes to beaches. Available for immediate move-in. LAWN AND POOL service INCLUDED in rent!