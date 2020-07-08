All apartments in Westchase
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
8927 BRELAND DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

8927 BRELAND DRIVE

8927 Breland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8927 Breland Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Fawn Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WONDERFUL WATERFRONT HOME READY FOR MOVE-IN TODAY! Enjoy beautiful sunsets in this magnificent WATERFRONT, spacious 4BR/2B home with a POOL situated on one of the LARGEST POND and CONSERVATION frontage in Fawn Ridge. Open and full of light, this nice split floor plan offers 2156 sqft. with a kitchen that is bright with wood cabinets, tile floors (no carpet in this home), GRANITE countertops and STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Woodburning FIREPLACE in Family Room, and most rooms overlook the sparkling pool & pond and serene conservation. Master Suite with sliding glass doors to Lanai/Pool area. Master Bath with GARDEN TUB and separate shower. DEN/Flexspace adjoins Master Suite. This home is districted to great “A” rated schools (Deer Park Elementary, Farnell Middle, Sickles High). LOCATION, LOCATION! Fawn Ridge is wonderful neighborhood with continuous sidewalks for bicycling and walking, plus a small county park with lighted tennis courts, pavilion with picnic tables, playground, baseball field and basketball court, along with parking facilities. Just minutes to Veterans Expressway, Citrus Park Mall, Public Library, Upper Tampa Bay Trail, and 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport, 35 minutes to Downtown Tampa, and 45 minutes to beaches. Available for immediate move-in. LAWN AND POOL service INCLUDED in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have any available units?
8927 BRELAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have?
Some of 8927 BRELAND DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 BRELAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8927 BRELAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 BRELAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 BRELAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 BRELAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
