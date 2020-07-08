All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 14672 CANOPY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
14672 CANOPY DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

14672 CANOPY DRIVE

14672 Canopy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14672 Canopy Drive, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Highland Park Community. This home offers one of the most favorable floor plans with all bedrooms downstairs. Walking up to the home, you are greeted with an incredible curb appeal with the oversized front porch. The character and charm continues when you enter the home with beautiful wood floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, arched doorways and gorgeous brick accents. Bedroom #4 has french doors and could be treated as a bedroom, office or den. Brick columns separate the formal living room and dining room. The hallway off the dining room leads to 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The large, open kitchen has tall cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), a separate breakfast area and overlooks the family room, which is great for entertaining. Kitchen appliances were replaced in 2017. The master bedroom is in the back of the house and has a huge master bathroom and large walk in closet. French doors off the kitchen lead to a large screened porch, oversized paver patio, 2 car garage and a huge mother-in-law-suite. The mother-in-law suite offers a full bathroom, full kitchen and plenty of living space. You are a short walk to the newly renovated clubhouse, amazing community pool, fitness room and huge lake. Home is located in the desirable Deer Park/Farnell/Sickles school district. You're going to love this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have any available units?
14672 CANOPY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have?
Some of 14672 CANOPY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14672 CANOPY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14672 CANOPY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14672 CANOPY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14672 CANOPY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14672 CANOPY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestchase 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg