14672 CANOPY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Highland Park Community. This home offers one of the most favorable floor plans with all bedrooms downstairs. Walking up to the home, you are greeted with an incredible curb appeal with the oversized front porch. The character and charm continues when you enter the home with beautiful wood floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, arched doorways and gorgeous brick accents. Bedroom #4 has french doors and could be treated as a bedroom, office or den. Brick columns separate the formal living room and dining room. The hallway off the dining room leads to 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The large, open kitchen has tall cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), a separate breakfast area and overlooks the family room, which is great for entertaining. Kitchen appliances were replaced in 2017. The master bedroom is in the back of the house and has a huge master bathroom and large walk in closet. French doors off the kitchen lead to a large screened porch, oversized paver patio, 2 car garage and a huge mother-in-law-suite. The mother-in-law suite offers a full bathroom, full kitchen and plenty of living space. You are a short walk to the newly renovated clubhouse, amazing community pool, fitness room and huge lake. Home is located in the desirable Deer Park/Farnell/Sickles school district. You're going to love this property.