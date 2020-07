Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Minutes to the Citrus mall, Walmart, Publix and great schools. In the heart of Citrus Park offering three bedrooms, two bath, fully fenced and pet friendly. Minutes to Tampa International Airport. Nicely updated and CLEAN!! Granite throughout, Brazilian Koa Hardwood floors, screened back porch, new interior/exterior paint. First and Security ALL adults must complete application. Move in ready for Aug 12th