Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
12493 Berkeley Square Dr
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

12493 Berkeley Square Dr

12493 Berkeley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12493 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh paint and carpet and ready for you. This wonderful home sit in the heart of Westchase in the wonderful Berkeley Square neighborhood. Step in the front door of this home into a living dining combo. Kitchen is great sized over looking the living/kitchen and the large glass doors leading to a patio. Washer and dryer included with this property. Downstairs also includes a half bath for guests. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet area and huge window over looking the community. Home has been totally repainted and also has new carpet! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Community Pool, Fresh Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have any available units?
12493 Berkeley Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have?
Some of 12493 Berkeley Square Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12493 Berkeley Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12493 Berkeley Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12493 Berkeley Square Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr offer parking?
No, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr has a pool.
Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12493 Berkeley Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12493 Berkeley Square Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

