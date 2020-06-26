12493 Berkeley Square Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh paint and carpet and ready for you. This wonderful home sit in the heart of Westchase in the wonderful Berkeley Square neighborhood. Step in the front door of this home into a living dining combo. Kitchen is great sized over looking the living/kitchen and the large glass doors leading to a patio. Washer and dryer included with this property. Downstairs also includes a half bath for guests. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Master bedroom has a large closet area and huge window over looking the community. Home has been totally repainted and also has new carpet! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



