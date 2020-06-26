12475 Berkeley Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Great 2BR/2.5BA Two story townhome in the heart of Westchase! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 3/22/2020. Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath two story townhome located in Berkeley Square in Westchase. Features include: wood flooring in living/dining area and stairs. Upstairs features carpet in bedrooms and tile in baths. Kitchen features tile flooring and includes: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher & disposal. Units also features: security system and washer & dryer hook ups. Screened in patio looks out to common area. Next to Westchase Swim & Tennis Center, trails, community parks, & more. Must See!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5592098)