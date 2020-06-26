All apartments in Westchase
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

12475 Berkeley Square

12475 Berkeley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12475 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Great 2BR/2.5BA Two story townhome in the heart of Westchase! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 3/22/2020. Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath two story townhome located in Berkeley Square in Westchase. Features include: wood flooring in living/dining area and stairs. Upstairs features carpet in bedrooms and tile in baths. Kitchen features tile flooring and includes: refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher & disposal. Units also features: security system and washer & dryer hook ups. Screened in patio looks out to common area. Next to Westchase Swim & Tennis Center, trails, community parks, & more. Must See!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5592098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12475 Berkeley Square have any available units?
12475 Berkeley Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 12475 Berkeley Square have?
Some of 12475 Berkeley Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12475 Berkeley Square currently offering any rent specials?
12475 Berkeley Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12475 Berkeley Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 12475 Berkeley Square is pet friendly.
Does 12475 Berkeley Square offer parking?
No, 12475 Berkeley Square does not offer parking.
Does 12475 Berkeley Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12475 Berkeley Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12475 Berkeley Square have a pool?
Yes, 12475 Berkeley Square has a pool.
Does 12475 Berkeley Square have accessible units?
No, 12475 Berkeley Square does not have accessible units.
Does 12475 Berkeley Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12475 Berkeley Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 12475 Berkeley Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 12475 Berkeley Square does not have units with air conditioning.

