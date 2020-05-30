Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR Available 07/03/20 Trendy Westchase Townhouse - Trendy Westchase Townhomes SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story townhouse in the Westchase Countryway, subdivision of Berkeley Square. Open & spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination with all newer paint and all newer easy care vinyl wood floors throughout entire townhouse. NO CARPETING! Full size kitchen with newer top of the line Samsung stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets & counter tops with plenty of work space, closet pantry & a breakfast bar window pass through. HUGE Master Bedroom with His & Her closets & split floor plan for a nicely sized 2nd bedroom both featuring vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans and ensuite bathrooms. Downstairs is an Inside utility closet with a full size washer & dryer and a screened in lanai with a storage closet and an assigned parking space out in front of the home. Water, sewer, trash & lawn service are included in the rent. There is a Community pool, community tennis courts, community park, a community lake, nature trails and playgrounds. Close to downtown Westchase and walk to shopping, restaurants and you also have use of all Westchase Community facilities.

Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKERS are permitted by owner due to allergies. All applications are to be made online at www.remaxrealtecrentals.com, everyone over the age of 18 must make separate applications. Credit, Criminal, Income and Rental verifications are required.

First, Last and Security Deposit required and collected before move in.

**TENANT OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB, THIS HOME MAY BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY **



No Pets Allowed



