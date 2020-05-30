All apartments in Westchase
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR

12472 Berkeley Square Drive · (727) 580-7679
Location

12472 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR · Avail. Jul 3

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR Available 07/03/20 Trendy Westchase Townhouse - Trendy Westchase Townhomes SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story townhouse in the Westchase Countryway, subdivision of Berkeley Square. Open & spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination with all newer paint and all newer easy care vinyl wood floors throughout entire townhouse. NO CARPETING! Full size kitchen with newer top of the line Samsung stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets & counter tops with plenty of work space, closet pantry & a breakfast bar window pass through. HUGE Master Bedroom with His & Her closets & split floor plan for a nicely sized 2nd bedroom both featuring vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans and ensuite bathrooms. Downstairs is an Inside utility closet with a full size washer & dryer and a screened in lanai with a storage closet and an assigned parking space out in front of the home. Water, sewer, trash & lawn service are included in the rent. There is a Community pool, community tennis courts, community park, a community lake, nature trails and playgrounds. Close to downtown Westchase and walk to shopping, restaurants and you also have use of all Westchase Community facilities.
Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKERS are permitted by owner due to allergies. All applications are to be made online at www.remaxrealtecrentals.com, everyone over the age of 18 must make separate applications. Credit, Criminal, Income and Rental verifications are required.
First, Last and Security Deposit required and collected before move in.
**TENANT OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB, THIS HOME MAY BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have any available units?
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have?
Some of 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR offer parking?
Yes, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR does offer parking.
Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have a pool?
Yes, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR has a pool.
Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have accessible units?
No, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
