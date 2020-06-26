All apartments in Westchase
11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE

11816 Easthampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11816 Easthampton Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
WESTCHASE WATERFRONT WOW! This fabulous 4BD/2.5B, Two Story Home offers a peaceful setting on a deep picturesque stocked POND. Enjoy the gorgeous WATERVIEW and butterfly garden (attracting monarchs and hummingbirds) from nearly every room. Home is full of light and bright, featuring a spectacular OPEN floor plan with 17-ft cathedral ceilings, wood-like PORCELAIN TILES floors throughout, freshly painted with designer colors, CROWN MOULDING throughout and a TWO-SIDED wood burning FIREPLACE open to both living and dining room. The Kitchen is a chef’s delight with GRANITE countertops, a stunning glass tile backlash, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and plenty of WOOD cabinets. Additional privacy with the master suite on first floor, 3 bedrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom is spacious with his and hers capacious WALK-IN CUSTOM CLOSETS and elegant bath with DUAL-SINK, GRANITE vanity, oversized JACUZZI tub, extra-large walk in shower and more. PRIME LOCATION! A rated schools (Westchase Elementary), West Park Village’s upscale shopping, restaurants and much more. Westchase is one of Tampa's PREMIER communities offering 18-hole golf course, 2 Olympic-size SWIMMING POOLS, tennis courts, parks, only 20 min. to Tampa Airport, 30 min. to Downtown Tampa and the Gulf Beaches. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. Available and ready for move-in TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have any available units?
11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

