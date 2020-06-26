11816 EASTHAMPTON DRIVE

Amenities

WESTCHASE WATERFRONT WOW! This fabulous 4BD/2.5B, Two Story Home offers a peaceful setting on a deep picturesque stocked POND. Enjoy the gorgeous WATERVIEW and butterfly garden (attracting monarchs and hummingbirds) from nearly every room. Home is full of light and bright, featuring a spectacular OPEN floor plan with 17-ft cathedral ceilings, wood-like PORCELAIN TILES floors throughout, freshly painted with designer colors, CROWN MOULDING throughout and a TWO-SIDED wood burning FIREPLACE open to both living and dining room. The Kitchen is a chef’s delight with GRANITE countertops, a stunning glass tile backlash, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and plenty of WOOD cabinets. Additional privacy with the master suite on first floor, 3 bedrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom is spacious with his and hers capacious WALK-IN CUSTOM CLOSETS and elegant bath with DUAL-SINK, GRANITE vanity, oversized JACUZZI tub, extra-large walk in shower and more. PRIME LOCATION! A rated schools (Westchase Elementary), West Park Village’s upscale shopping, restaurants and much more. Westchase is one of Tampa's PREMIER communities offering 18-hole golf course, 2 Olympic-size SWIMMING POOLS, tennis courts, parks, only 20 min. to Tampa Airport, 30 min. to Downtown Tampa and the Gulf Beaches. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. Available and ready for move-in TODAY!