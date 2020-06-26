11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

Lease special in always popular Westchase neighborhood in the heart of Tampa Bay! Feel right at home in this amazing community, loaded with amenities such as two swim and tennis centers, playgrounds, parks, tons of sidewalks and a great public golf course! This one story, 4 bed, 2 bath home has gorgeous WOOD floors and beautifully updated bathrooms, as well as a huge screened in lanai and large hot tub. Nestled amongst tropical landscaping, the patio feels like your own Florida getaway! Enjoy the peaceful, shimmering views of the pond while relaxing on your patio or hot tub. Floor plan is comfortably laid out in a split style for privacy - both the secondary bedrooms and the master suite. 4th bedroom is also well-suite for a home office. Entertainment unit is included as well as TV in master suite. Washer and Dryer included. Lawn care, spa care included in the lease. Pet-friendly, upon landlord approval. Ask about Active Military Duty Discount!