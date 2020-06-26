All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE

11803 Lancashire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11803 Lancashire Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lease special in always popular Westchase neighborhood in the heart of Tampa Bay! Feel right at home in this amazing community, loaded with amenities such as two swim and tennis centers, playgrounds, parks, tons of sidewalks and a great public golf course! This one story, 4 bed, 2 bath home has gorgeous WOOD floors and beautifully updated bathrooms, as well as a huge screened in lanai and large hot tub. Nestled amongst tropical landscaping, the patio feels like your own Florida getaway! Enjoy the peaceful, shimmering views of the pond while relaxing on your patio or hot tub. Floor plan is comfortably laid out in a split style for privacy - both the secondary bedrooms and the master suite. 4th bedroom is also well-suite for a home office. Entertainment unit is included as well as TV in master suite. Washer and Dryer included. Lawn care, spa care included in the lease. Pet-friendly, upon landlord approval. Ask about Active Military Duty Discount!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11803 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg