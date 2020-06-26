All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

11267 Windsor Place Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11267 Windsor Place Circle, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE. NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL PROPERTY. This BEAUTIFUL Townhome is located in the desirable 33626 zip code, offering EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, shopping, local restaurants, Public Library, and Ed Radice/multi use Athletic County Park. FANTASTIC 2BR/2.5BA Floor Plan, both BRs are upstairs, the larger/Master BR has a large WALK IN CLOSET and an en suite bath; the secondary BR is equally a generous size, and a private full bath. BONUS FEATURE, the LAUNDRY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS. DOWNSTAIRS | FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT, Crown Molding, Wood Kitchen Cabinets, solid surface counters, Newer CLEAN Appliances, and a closet pantry for storage, and enjoy a cozy eating space in the kitchen. The LIVING ROOM offers GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, a lovely warm/inviting space, and has sliders that open to a SCREENED IN PORCH/LANAI with Conservation/wooded views. So many RECENT IMPROVEMENTS: New HVAC 2018, MABA glass shower door 2016, Newer carpet 2015, and a water softener. VACANT and an IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CALL TODAY | ... this one will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have any available units?
11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have?
Some of 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg