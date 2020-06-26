11267 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE. NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL PROPERTY. This BEAUTIFUL Townhome is located in the desirable 33626 zip code, offering EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, shopping, local restaurants, Public Library, and Ed Radice/multi use Athletic County Park. FANTASTIC 2BR/2.5BA Floor Plan, both BRs are upstairs, the larger/Master BR has a large WALK IN CLOSET and an en suite bath; the secondary BR is equally a generous size, and a private full bath. BONUS FEATURE, the LAUNDRY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS. DOWNSTAIRS | FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT, Crown Molding, Wood Kitchen Cabinets, solid surface counters, Newer CLEAN Appliances, and a closet pantry for storage, and enjoy a cozy eating space in the kitchen. The LIVING ROOM offers GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, a lovely warm/inviting space, and has sliders that open to a SCREENED IN PORCH/LANAI with Conservation/wooded views. So many RECENT IMPROVEMENTS: New HVAC 2018, MABA glass shower door 2016, Newer carpet 2015, and a water softener. VACANT and an IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CALL TODAY | ... this one will not last.