Westchase, FL
11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

11252 Windsor Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11252 Windsor Place Circle, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Beautiful Townhouse for Rent. Westchase, 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Near shopping, library, restaurants, and good schools. Screened Patio. 1 car garage. Huge Master Bed. Tropical Pool community. Upstairs is the Master Suite featuring Volume Ceilings, recessed lighting, a spacious Closet and Master Bath with walk-in shower. New Roof. Familiar Kitchen table. You also have easy access to beaches, airport. Its, no at home is a Lifestyle. It is completely furnished schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have any available units?
11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have?
Some of 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11252 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
