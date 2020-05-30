10804 Spring Mountain Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/726307?source=marketing



"Two Story" Maintenance Free Living, 1700 SqFt, Built in 2001, Great Room, Separate Den/Study, Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters and Upgraded Appliances, Pantry, Microwave, Dishwasher and Gas Range. Kitchen Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer. Ceiling Fans, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall. Two Car Garage w/Opener, Front Covered Patio. Lawn Service Included, Gated Community with Separate Community Pool. Community Features Include: Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Golf Course, Shopping, Restaurants, Child Care Centers, Playgrounds and Walking Paths/Bike Trails. Pet w/Owner Approval



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.