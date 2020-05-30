All apartments in Westchase
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10804 Spring Mountain Place

10804 Spring Mountain Place · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Spring Mountain Place, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/726307?source=marketing

"Two Story" Maintenance Free Living, 1700 SqFt, Built in 2001, Great Room, Separate Den/Study, Dining Area, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters and Upgraded Appliances, Pantry, Microwave, Dishwasher and Gas Range. Kitchen Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer. Ceiling Fans, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall. Two Car Garage w/Opener, Front Covered Patio. Lawn Service Included, Gated Community with Separate Community Pool. Community Features Include: Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Golf Course, Shopping, Restaurants, Child Care Centers, Playgrounds and Walking Paths/Bike Trails. Pet w/Owner Approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have any available units?
10804 Spring Mountain Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have?
Some of 10804 Spring Mountain Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10804 Spring Mountain Place currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Spring Mountain Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Spring Mountain Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 Spring Mountain Place is pet friendly.
Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place offer parking?
Yes, 10804 Spring Mountain Place does offer parking.
Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10804 Spring Mountain Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have a pool?
Yes, 10804 Spring Mountain Place has a pool.
Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have accessible units?
No, 10804 Spring Mountain Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10804 Spring Mountain Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10804 Spring Mountain Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10804 Spring Mountain Place does not have units with air conditioning.
