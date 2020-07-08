10441 GREENDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

WESTCHASE - located on conservation lot in gated/guarded GREENS home with 4 bedrooms/3 baths . A very welcoming and wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Step out the sliding glass doors to the screened lanai and enjoy the pool and heated spa overlooking the conservation area. The open kitchen with newer appliances that boasts maple cabinets with granite counter tops, tile back splash, closet pantry, and breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks the living room. A separate boys room for use as a theatre room, den or library. Walk or ride to Westchase Pool, tennis courts, Baybridge Park, shops and restaurants! Just 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 45 minutes to Clearwater/St Pete Beaches. Lawn/Pool Care and Pest Control included with monthly rent.