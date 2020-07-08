All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10441 GREENDALE DRIVE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:23 AM

10441 GREENDALE DRIVE

10441 Greendale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10441 Greendale Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
WESTCHASE - located on conservation lot in gated/guarded GREENS home with 4 bedrooms/3 baths . A very welcoming and wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Step out the sliding glass doors to the screened lanai and enjoy the pool and heated spa overlooking the conservation area. The open kitchen with newer appliances that boasts maple cabinets with granite counter tops, tile back splash, closet pantry, and breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks the living room. A separate boys room for use as a theatre room, den or library. Walk or ride to Westchase Pool, tennis courts, Baybridge Park, shops and restaurants! Just 20 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 45 minutes to Clearwater/St Pete Beaches. Lawn/Pool Care and Pest Control included with monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have any available units?
10441 GREENDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10441 GREENDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10441 GREENDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWestchase 2 Bedroom Apartments
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg