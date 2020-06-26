10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Rental: 4 bed/2 bath, 2 car-garage home is located in the neighborhood of Westchase. The entry of the home's large foyer,durable laminate flooring throughout the main living areas. Formal dining room to the right is part of spacious living room/dining room layout. Gourmet kitchen offering granite countertops, plenty of oak cabinets, walk in pantry & stainless steel appliances including gas convection range. Kitchen opens to an eat in nook area and the family room with stone accented gas fireplace. Beautiful sets of french doors in both the dining nook and living room lead out to the lanai. Enjoy and entertain on the covered and screened lanai in your large private fully fenced backyard. This well laid out split floor plan has 3 bedrooms and a full bath on one side and offers privacy for the extra large master suite on the other. Beautiful Master en suite offers two closets including one large walk-in, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, dual sinks & separate garden tub and shower. Second bath is also upgraded with granite counters, double sinks and tile. The Westchase community has shopping, dining, trails, parks, tennis & 2 community pools.