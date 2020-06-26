All apartments in Westchase
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE

10424 Lightner Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10424 Lightner Bridge Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Rental: 4 bed/2 bath, 2 car-garage home is located in the neighborhood of Westchase. The entry of the home's large foyer,durable laminate flooring throughout the main living areas. Formal dining room to the right is part of spacious living room/dining room layout. Gourmet kitchen offering granite countertops, plenty of oak cabinets, walk in pantry & stainless steel appliances including gas convection range. Kitchen opens to an eat in nook area and the family room with stone accented gas fireplace. Beautiful sets of french doors in both the dining nook and living room lead out to the lanai. Enjoy and entertain on the covered and screened lanai in your large private fully fenced backyard. This well laid out split floor plan has 3 bedrooms and a full bath on one side and offers privacy for the extra large master suite on the other. Beautiful Master en suite offers two closets including one large walk-in, granite counter tops, wood cabinets, dual sinks & separate garden tub and shower. Second bath is also upgraded with granite counters, double sinks and tile. The Westchase community has shopping, dining, trails, parks, tennis & 2 community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 LIGHTNER BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
