Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10404 White Lake Ct
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

10404 White Lake Ct

10404 White Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

10404 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Great 2/2 condo with fantastic location near Westchase and close to popular restaurants, Bike trails and activities! This beautiful condo has been freshly painted and is ready for move in immediately! Located in Lake Chase gated community with gorgeous community pool and clubhouse! The Commmunity HOA does require Tenant to apply and register within community as well.
The condo has a nice layout with two full bedrooms and two full baths and a loft upstairs, spacious living space and well equipped kitchen!
Washer and dryer included! A Very nice floor plan and lots to offer! Call today to view this home! Ready for immediate move in.
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. Utility charge of $50 for water and sewer per month.
HOA may require additional app fee and application process with Lake Chase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 White Lake Ct have any available units?
10404 White Lake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10404 White Lake Ct have?
Some of 10404 White Lake Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 White Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10404 White Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 White Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10404 White Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10404 White Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 10404 White Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10404 White Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10404 White Lake Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 White Lake Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10404 White Lake Ct has a pool.
Does 10404 White Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 10404 White Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 White Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10404 White Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10404 White Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10404 White Lake Ct has units with air conditioning.
