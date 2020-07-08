10404 White Lake Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Great 2/2 condo with fantastic location near Westchase and close to popular restaurants, Bike trails and activities! This beautiful condo has been freshly painted and is ready for move in immediately! Located in Lake Chase gated community with gorgeous community pool and clubhouse! The Commmunity HOA does require Tenant to apply and register within community as well.

The condo has a nice layout with two full bedrooms and two full baths and a loft upstairs, spacious living space and well equipped kitchen!

Washer and dryer included! A Very nice floor plan and lots to offer! Call today to view this home! Ready for immediate move in.

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. Utility charge of $50 for water and sewer per month.

HOA may require additional app fee and application process with Lake Chase