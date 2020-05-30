10037 BRADWELL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic WESTCHASE townhome in desirable West Park Village! Excellent location, convenient to the shops and restaurants. This towhome features BRAND NEW CARPET, NEW INTERIOR PAINT, upgraded light fixtures and mirrors, granite counter tops, NEW STAINLESS STEEL range, dishwasher and vent hood. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead out to the charming screened patio and to the detached 2 CAR GARAGE - which has been freshly painted! CLEAN AND INVITING! Enjoy the wonderful Westchase lifestyle complete with pools, parks, tennis courts, golf course, shopping, restaurants and more. Sorry, no pets permitted.