All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10037 BRADWELL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10037 BRADWELL PLACE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

10037 BRADWELL PLACE

10037 Bradwell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10037 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic WESTCHASE townhome in desirable West Park Village! Excellent location, convenient to the shops and restaurants. This towhome features BRAND NEW CARPET, NEW INTERIOR PAINT, upgraded light fixtures and mirrors, granite counter tops, NEW STAINLESS STEEL range, dishwasher and vent hood. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead out to the charming screened patio and to the detached 2 CAR GARAGE - which has been freshly painted! CLEAN AND INVITING! Enjoy the wonderful Westchase lifestyle complete with pools, parks, tennis courts, golf course, shopping, restaurants and more. Sorry, no pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have any available units?
10037 BRADWELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have?
Some of 10037 BRADWELL PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 BRADWELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10037 BRADWELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 BRADWELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE has a pool.
Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10037 BRADWELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10037 BRADWELL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg