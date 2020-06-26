10033 BRADWELL PLACE

Amenities
Available 5-1-2020. Westchase 2-story townhome completely updated, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 and 1/2 bath, neutral colors, updated 1/2 bath, newer appliances, wood floors on stairs and upstairs bedrooms, tile in wet areas, newer A/C, ceiling fans, detached two car garage, screened center court yard, walking distance to shops and restaurants right around the corner, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and malls. Many community amenities in Westchase. Great location and highly sought after townhouses. Call LA. 1st & Security & Key/Remote Deposit. Water/Sewer/Utilities not included.