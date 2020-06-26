All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10033 BRADWELL PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10033 BRADWELL PLACE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

10033 BRADWELL PLACE

10033 Bradwell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10033 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 5-1-2020. Westchase 2-story townhome completely updated, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 and 1/2 bath, neutral colors, updated 1/2 bath, newer appliances, wood floors on stairs and upstairs bedrooms, tile in wet areas, newer A/C, ceiling fans, detached two car garage, screened center court yard, walking distance to shops and restaurants right around the corner, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and malls. Many community amenities in Westchase. Great location and highly sought after townhouses. Call LA. 1st & Security & Key/Remote Deposit. Water/Sewer/Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have any available units?
10033 BRADWELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have?
Some of 10033 BRADWELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10033 BRADWELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10033 BRADWELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10033 BRADWELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have a pool?
No, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10033 BRADWELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10033 BRADWELL PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg