Westchase, FL
10031 New Parke Rd
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:29 AM

10031 New Parke Rd

10031 New Parke Road · (813) 448-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen features Eat in space, Breakfast bar, Closet Pantry, and all matching state of the art Stainless Steel Appliances (Side By Side Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher). Large Great room is wired for surround sound and has many large windows to allow for beautiful natural lighting. Patio over-looks lush and beautiful landscaped backyard that features rear entrance 2 Car Garage. Backyard is fully fenced. Generous sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has dual french style doors, and Master Bath offers Walk In Closet, Double Sink Vanity with plenty of counter space, and Walk In Shower. This home is in a great location near restaurants and easy commuting. ***This home is currently occupied*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. Showing by appt only. Available 5/6/2019. SMALL PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. Please factor in 10-15 days for HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10031 New Parke Rd have any available units?
10031 New Parke Rd has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10031 New Parke Rd have?
Some of 10031 New Parke Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10031 New Parke Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10031 New Parke Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10031 New Parke Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10031 New Parke Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10031 New Parke Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10031 New Parke Rd does offer parking.
Does 10031 New Parke Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10031 New Parke Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10031 New Parke Rd have a pool?
No, 10031 New Parke Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10031 New Parke Rd have accessible units?
No, 10031 New Parke Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10031 New Parke Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10031 New Parke Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10031 New Parke Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10031 New Parke Rd has units with air conditioning.
