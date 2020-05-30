10031 New Parke Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen features Eat in space, Breakfast bar, Closet Pantry, and all matching state of the art Stainless Steel Appliances (Side By Side Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher). Large Great room is wired for surround sound and has many large windows to allow for beautiful natural lighting. Patio over-looks lush and beautiful landscaped backyard that features rear entrance 2 Car Garage. Backyard is fully fenced. Generous sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has dual french style doors, and Master Bath offers Walk In Closet, Double Sink Vanity with plenty of counter space, and Walk In Shower. This home is in a great location near restaurants and easy commuting. ***This home is currently occupied*** DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. Showing by appt only. Available 5/6/2019. SMALL PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. Please factor in 10-15 days for HOA approval.