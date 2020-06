Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home. Just a few feet away from sushi bar, martini bar, restaurants, spa, hair stylist, YMCA, and other shops/restaurants.