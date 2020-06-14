/
furnished apartments
170 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master
Beverly Park
1 Unit Available
1451 South 66th Avenue
1451 Southwest 66th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
300 sqft
Furnished clean, one room efficiency with separate bathroom for rent
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
118 Hidden Ct Rd
118 Hidden Court Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
COULD RENT PARTIALLY FURNISHED FOR $2000! Beautiful Newer Townhome with Fenced Yard AND JACUZZI! Features Formal Dining room, Open Kitchen to Large Living Room, Triple Split Sliding Windows to Patio, Huge Laundry Room/Pantry, Outside Storage Room,
Results within 5 miles of West Park
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
1 Unit Available
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17560 Atlantic Blvd
17560 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
504 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 Bedroom 1 and Half Bath Plus Den, 1 signed parking space, cable TV and hot water included on the rent. Easy to show. Contact LA
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
351 188th St
351 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
2/1.5 in great area of sunny isle min from the beach furnished ready for move in don't miss it rent include water and electric
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
254 E DANIA BEACH BL
254 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
The building is located east of US 1 on Dania Beach Boulevard and is just down the street from the beach.
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
1 Unit Available
6280 SW 56th Ct
6280 Honey Tree Lane, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3315 sqft
Immaculate 4 bed 2 bath home with a loft / flex space. Home opens to a beautiful pool with lush landscape and plenty of space for entertaining. The home is fully furnished and ready to move in. No pets please.
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1733 sqft
Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views.
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
