West Little River, FL
8367 Northwest 14th Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

8367 Northwest 14th Court

8367 Northwest 14th Court · (305) 528-5387
Location

8367 Northwest 14th Court, West Little River, FL 33147
West Little River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
8367 Northwest 14th Court, Miami, FL 33147 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE August 1, 2020. DUPLEX Home 2 bedroom 1 bathroom (685 SQFT). One parking space & street parking. Washer/dryer hook-up. Laundry room is located next to unit. Pet friendly restrictions apply. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3875 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10884390. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611411 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court have any available units?
8367 Northwest 14th Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8367 Northwest 14th Court currently offering any rent specials?
8367 Northwest 14th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8367 Northwest 14th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8367 Northwest 14th Court is pet friendly.
Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court offer parking?
Yes, 8367 Northwest 14th Court offers parking.
Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8367 Northwest 14th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court have a pool?
No, 8367 Northwest 14th Court does not have a pool.
Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court have accessible units?
No, 8367 Northwest 14th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8367 Northwest 14th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8367 Northwest 14th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8367 Northwest 14th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
