7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Enjoy this beautiful BRAND NEW Construction Duplex. Centered Lot with newly planted trees and landscaping. Unit A (the front unit) is available for immediate move-in. The unit features just under 1000 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and stunning 24x24 porcelain tile throughout. Your new home comes with Quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, wood kitchen cabinets & vanities, Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances, High-Efficiency HVAC, Tankless water heater, washer/dryer, impeccable finishes and much more! This unit has its own electric and water meter. Won't last!



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JMrXJIMurCo