West Little River, FL
7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:53 AM

7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A

7940 Northwest 12th Court · (786) 597-4036
West Little River
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

7940 Northwest 12th Court, West Little River, FL 33147
West Little River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Enjoy this beautiful BRAND NEW Construction Duplex. Centered Lot with newly planted trees and landscaping. Unit A (the front unit) is available for immediate move-in. The unit features just under 1000 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and stunning 24x24 porcelain tile throughout. Your new home comes with Quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, wood kitchen cabinets & vanities, Energy Star Stainless Steel appliances, High-Efficiency HVAC, Tankless water heater, washer/dryer, impeccable finishes and much more! This unit has its own electric and water meter. Won't last!

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JMrXJIMurCo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have any available units?
7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have?
Some of 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Little River.
Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A offer parking?
No, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have a pool?
No, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7940 Northwest 12th Court - Unit A has units with air conditioning.
