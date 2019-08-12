All apartments in West Lealman
7156 51st Terrace North
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:34 AM

7156 51st Terrace North

7156 51st Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

7156 51st Terrace North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months at $1,299 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 1,072 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1950
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Yes
Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$400 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, may be required to have pet insurance, 2 pets, 50 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Original hardwood floors
New laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room & 3rd bedroom
New kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets, granite countertops & island
New bathroom
New AC
New Fixtures
Fresh paint inside and out
Fully-Fenced Backyard

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 or 12 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Security Deposit: 1 month+
Application Fee: $65 per adult over 18 years of age, application includes credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.

Click on this link to apply:
https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7156 51st Terrace North have any available units?
7156 51st Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 7156 51st Terrace North have?
Some of 7156 51st Terrace North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7156 51st Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
7156 51st Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7156 51st Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7156 51st Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 7156 51st Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 7156 51st Terrace North offers parking.
Does 7156 51st Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7156 51st Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7156 51st Terrace North have a pool?
No, 7156 51st Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 7156 51st Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 7156 51st Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 7156 51st Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7156 51st Terrace North has units with dishwashers.
Does 7156 51st Terrace North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7156 51st Terrace North has units with air conditioning.
