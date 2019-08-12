7156 51st Terrace North

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months at $1,299 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 1,072 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1950
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Yes
Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$400 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, may be required to have pet insurance, 2 pets, 50 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Original hardwood floors
New laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room & 3rd bedroom
New kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets, granite countertops & island
New bathroom
New AC
New Fixtures
Fresh paint inside and out
Fully-Fenced Backyard
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 or 12 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Security Deposit: 1 month+
Application Fee: $65 per adult over 18 years of age, application includes credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.
Click on this link to apply:
https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
