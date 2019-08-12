7156 51st Terrace North

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months at $1,299 per month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 1,072 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1950

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Wood-Frame

Floors: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher

Parking: Yes

Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: Yes

Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$400 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, may be required to have pet insurance, 2 pets, 50 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Original hardwood floors

New laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room & 3rd bedroom

New kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets, granite countertops & island

New bathroom

New AC

New Fixtures

Fresh paint inside and out

Fully-Fenced Backyard



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 or 12 months

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Security Deposit: 1 month+

Application Fee: $65 per adult over 18 years of age, application includes credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income.



Click on this link to apply:

https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



BEWARE OF SCAMS!