6272 51ST TERRACE N

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

3 Bedroom Home in a convenient location close to Schools and Shopping. The interior has just been freshly painted, new Ceiling Fans, new Carpet throughout and new window blinds. You'll enjoy the large fenced backyard with a storage shed. Sorry, no pets. No housing vouchers or Section 8 are accepted by the Owner of this property. We are looking for a Tenant that needs to Move-in within 30 days or less. Your income must be able to be verified with pay stubs or bank statements. Once you pass the Background Screening process, you will be required to place a non-refundable deposit to secure tenancy. This deposit will be transferred into the First Month Rent and Security Deposit at lease signing.