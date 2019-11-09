All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

6272 51ST TERRACE N

6272 51st Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

6272 51st Terrace North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom Home in a convenient location close to Schools and Shopping. The interior has just been freshly painted, new Ceiling Fans, new Carpet throughout and new window blinds. You'll enjoy the large fenced backyard with a storage shed. Sorry, no pets. No housing vouchers or Section 8 are accepted by the Owner of this property. We are looking for a Tenant that needs to Move-in within 30 days or less. Your income must be able to be verified with pay stubs or bank statements. Once you pass the Background Screening process, you will be required to place a non-refundable deposit to secure tenancy. This deposit will be transferred into the First Month Rent and Security Deposit at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have any available units?
6272 51ST TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have?
Some of 6272 51ST TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 51ST TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
6272 51ST TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 51ST TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 6272 51ST TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 6272 51ST TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6272 51ST TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 6272 51ST TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 6272 51ST TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6272 51ST TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 51ST TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 51ST TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.

