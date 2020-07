5980 80TH STREET, N. 110

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access tennis court

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CONDOMINIUM IN FIVE TOWNS - Property Id: 145795



*COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BR, 2 BA W/FLORIDA ROOM IN BEAUTIFUL 5-TOWNS, A SENIOR CONDOMINIUM COMMUNITY (one resident must be 55 years of age or older)



*RESORT STYLE FLORIDA LIVING WITH THE FINEST RECREATION FACILITIES IN THE AREA. INCLUDING 5 POOLS, HEATED SPAS, EXCERCISE ROOM, BILLIARDS, TENNIS, CRAFTS, CLUBS, AND OTHER AMENIIES TO NUMERIOUS TO LIST.



*FREE GAS FOR COOKING, HEATING, AND HOT WATER

*FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET SERVICE, WI-FI, AND OVER 200 tv CHANNELS

*FREE WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH



*WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED IN THE UNIT



*ASSIGNED PARKING JUST STEPS FROM THE ENTRY



*PLEASE, NO SMOKING, AND NO ANIMALS



CALL (727) 391-3551 or (727) 798-3431

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145795p

Property Id 145795



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088668)