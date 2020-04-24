All apartments in West Lealman
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
5263 Yellow Pine St N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:07 AM

5263 Yellow Pine St N

5263 Yellow Pine Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5263 Yellow Pine Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Pine Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3/2 on its own land (Not in a mobile home park) with carport & 2 storage sheds
Quiet neighborhood close to bus lane/beaches/shopping!

Central ac
2 full bathrooms
Carport
Sun room
Washer in dryer hookups available
Large living area and open kitchen
Freshly painted and updated
Paver driveway and walk way to back yard
5 minutes to beach
Still doing minor repairs will be ready 5/1/2020 move in

Section 8 not accepted / prior evictions not accepted
Drive by the property before making an appointment to view! Application is standard includes credit / background / criminal screenings .
***Secure today with deposit!!!

First $1400, last $1400 and security $1400 moves you in! Pets are OK- $500 non refundable upon move in , and $10 a month pet rent. Ask for more info on pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have any available units?
5263 Yellow Pine St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have?
Some of 5263 Yellow Pine St N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5263 Yellow Pine St N currently offering any rent specials?
5263 Yellow Pine St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5263 Yellow Pine St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5263 Yellow Pine St N is pet friendly.
Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N offer parking?
Yes, 5263 Yellow Pine St N offers parking.
Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5263 Yellow Pine St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have a pool?
No, 5263 Yellow Pine St N does not have a pool.
Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have accessible units?
No, 5263 Yellow Pine St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5263 Yellow Pine St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5263 Yellow Pine St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5263 Yellow Pine St N has units with air conditioning.

