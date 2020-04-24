5263 Yellow Pine St N

Amenities
3/2 on its own land (Not in a mobile home park) with carport & 2 storage sheds
Quiet neighborhood close to bus lane/beaches/shopping!
Central ac
2 full bathrooms
Carport
Sun room
Washer in dryer hookups available
Large living area and open kitchen
Freshly painted and updated
Paver driveway and walk way to back yard
5 minutes to beach
Still doing minor repairs will be ready 5/1/2020 move in
Section 8 not accepted / prior evictions not accepted
Drive by the property before making an appointment to view! Application is standard includes credit / background / criminal screenings .
***Secure today with deposit!!!
First $1400, last $1400 and security $1400 moves you in! Pets are OK- $500 non refundable upon move in , and $10 a month pet rent. Ask for more info on pets!