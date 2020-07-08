All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

Location

1212 Montgomery Bell Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Newly construction!!! Built-in 2018!!!! Top A school! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Screen patio!! Crow molding!! WiFi is included in rent, GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view, nature paint with the window blinds make the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet areas!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertop with all appliances, convenience desk, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the screened lanai! The large master suite offers a Tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Union Park is centrally located and a nice established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, a swimming pool, splash zone, playground, 10+ miles of hiking trails with exercise stations 2 fire pits, fitness stations, outdoor kitchen. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have any available units?
1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have?
Some of 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD has a pool.
Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

