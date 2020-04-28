All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
Find more places like 7323 Tropical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
/
7323 Tropical Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

7323 Tropical Drive

7323 Tropical Drive · (352) 592-7576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weeki Wachee Gardens
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. Pamper yourself in this 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home overlooking a Nature Preserve where Bald Eagles nest each year. Master Suite offers a king size bed, dual sinks and a jetted tub to relax in. Comfortably furnished and stocked with everything you can imagine. (see inventory). Chair Lift available from garage to upper patio. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet and Basic Cable. $200/mo cap on electric. 1st Months rent is due at Lease Signing. Balance of Rent and Fees due at check-in. NO Pets and NO Smoking or Vaping. Kayaks are provided for tenant use. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment, less than an hour to Tampa. $150 non-refundable Cleaning Fee. No Annual Rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Tropical Drive have any available units?
7323 Tropical Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7323 Tropical Drive have?
Some of 7323 Tropical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Tropical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Tropical Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Tropical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7323 Tropical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weeki Wachee Gardens.
Does 7323 Tropical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Tropical Drive does offer parking.
Does 7323 Tropical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 Tropical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Tropical Drive have a pool?
No, 7323 Tropical Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7323 Tropical Drive have accessible units?
No, 7323 Tropical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Tropical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 Tropical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7323 Tropical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7323 Tropical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7323 Tropical Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Weeki Wachee Gardens 2 BedroomsWeeki Wachee Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Weeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with GarageWeeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Weeki Wachee Gardens Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Belleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity