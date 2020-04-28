7323 Tropical Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. Pamper yourself in this 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home overlooking a Nature Preserve where Bald Eagles nest each year. Master Suite offers a king size bed, dual sinks and a jetted tub to relax in. Comfortably furnished and stocked with everything you can imagine. (see inventory). Chair Lift available from garage to upper patio. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet and Basic Cable. $200/mo cap on electric. 1st Months rent is due at Lease Signing. Balance of Rent and Fees due at check-in. NO Pets and NO Smoking or Vaping. Kayaks are provided for tenant use. Close to Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment, less than an hour to Tampa. $150 non-refundable Cleaning Fee. No Annual Rentals.