Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:01 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL📍
8180 Anchor Point Dr
8180 Anchor Point Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2688 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH. Charming, naturally-lit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom stilt home in Weeki Wachee Florida! Gulf Access and located in a quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from Weeki Wachee Springs, beaches and numerous restaurants.
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
6300 Theodan Street
6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021.
7323 Tropical Drive
7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum.
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
5518 Ramada Street
5518 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1-DEC 30, 2020. NEXT AVAILABLE MAY 2021. Vacation where the manatees play in the charming Weeki Wachee Gardens community.
Results within 1 mile of Weeki Wachee Gardens
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, Including Electric.
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens
3099 Deltona Blvd.
3099 Deltona Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2284 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in great location. Split plan, newly renovated, fresh paint, ceramic tile throughout, laundry hookup, huge bonus room, fenced back yard. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
Hernando Beach
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.
3562 Ligonier Rd
3562 Ligonier Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Welcome yourself into this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage pool home! Located in Spring Hill, FL.
5529 Pinehurst Dr
5529 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1372 sqft
Good size 2/2/2. Just under 1,400 living. All double Pane windows to lower those electric bills. Large lanai w/ vinyl windows. Split plan w/ oversize bedrooms. Large kitchen over looking dining area. Nice landscaped corner lot.
8353 Sherman Cir
8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa.
9352 Bay Drive
9352 Bay Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9352 Bay Drive in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
9403 Melrose Street
9403 Melrose Street, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1489 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
The Heather
7488 Allen Drive
7488 Allen Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1769 sqft
Golf Course Community. Remodeled 3/2/2 Home located in The Heather. Home has Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Tile & carpet. Nice Lanai to enjoy the landscaped backyard. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located to stores & medical.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Weeki Wachee Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Weeki Wachee Gardens area include College of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weeki Wachee Gardens from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.
