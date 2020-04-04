All apartments in Wedgefield
2560 Alabaster Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2560 Alabaster Ave

2560 Alabaster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2560 Alabaster Avenue, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4/2 Home with Pool in Wedgefield! - Florida Living at its Finest! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious tiled formal living area leads back to the open and beautiful sun room that highlights natural light. Great sized kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, breakfast bar and pantry that leads out to the 2 car garage. Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Make your way down the hall to the additional 3 bedrooms that share a hall bath. Bathroom has direct access to the sun room leading out to the zen like screened-in pool! This one wont last long! Conveniently located to the 520, shopping, dining and more! Available Now!!!

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/rn8rJKyg3zNN3RZppDibTwwh

SHOWING LINK - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2560-alabaster-ave

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5597087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Alabaster Ave have any available units?
2560 Alabaster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 2560 Alabaster Ave have?
Some of 2560 Alabaster Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Alabaster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Alabaster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Alabaster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 Alabaster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2560 Alabaster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2560 Alabaster Ave offers parking.
Does 2560 Alabaster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Alabaster Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Alabaster Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2560 Alabaster Ave has a pool.
Does 2560 Alabaster Ave have accessible units?
No, 2560 Alabaster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Alabaster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 Alabaster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2560 Alabaster Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2560 Alabaster Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

