Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4/2 Home with Pool in Wedgefield! - Florida Living at its Finest! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious tiled formal living area leads back to the open and beautiful sun room that highlights natural light. Great sized kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, breakfast bar and pantry that leads out to the 2 car garage. Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Make your way down the hall to the additional 3 bedrooms that share a hall bath. Bathroom has direct access to the sun room leading out to the zen like screened-in pool! This one wont last long! Conveniently located to the 520, shopping, dining and more! Available Now!!!



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/rn8rJKyg3zNN3RZppDibTwwh



SHOWING LINK - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2560-alabaster-ave



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5597087)