All apartments in Wedgefield
Find more places like 2105 ALBION AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wedgefield, FL
/
2105 ALBION AVENUE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM

2105 ALBION AVENUE

2105 Albion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2105 Albion Avenue, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in the Wedgefield Community of East Orlando. This duplex has laminate flooring through out with a large open concept family/dining room. The kitchen has plenty of wood cabinets for storage, an island, granite counter tops and a large pantry. All appliances are included. With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is to the right as you enter. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub/shower. All bedrooms have carpet and large closets. Enjoy the massive fully fenced in backyard. Additional features include: one car garage with a laundry area(w/d not included), lawn maintenance included, parking pad & plenty of off street parking, and much more! This duplex is centrally located in East Orlando and just a short drive to UCF, Cocoa Beach, the 528 & 417, Downtown Orlando and all attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have any available units?
2105 ALBION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have?
Some of 2105 ALBION AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 ALBION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2105 ALBION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 ALBION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2105 ALBION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wedgefield.
Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2105 ALBION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 ALBION AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2105 ALBION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2105 ALBION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 ALBION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 ALBION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 ALBION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus