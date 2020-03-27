2105 ALBION AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in the Wedgefield Community of East Orlando. This duplex has laminate flooring through out with a large open concept family/dining room. The kitchen has plenty of wood cabinets for storage, an island, granite counter tops and a large pantry. All appliances are included. With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is to the right as you enter. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub/shower. All bedrooms have carpet and large closets. Enjoy the massive fully fenced in backyard. Additional features include: one car garage with a laundry area(w/d not included), lawn maintenance included, parking pad & plenty of off street parking, and much more! This duplex is centrally located in East Orlando and just a short drive to UCF, Cocoa Beach, the 528 & 417, Downtown Orlando and all attractions.