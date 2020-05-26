All apartments in Wedgefield
Find more places like 19412 CHARRICE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wedgefield, FL
/
19412 CHARRICE COURT
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

19412 CHARRICE COURT

19412 Charrice Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19412 Charrice Court, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Located on an oversized cul-desac lot located in a beautiful gated golf community, Reserve of Wedgefield. Walking distance from the gulf course, two spectacular community pools, clubhouse and playground. Open living/dining room combination flows with separate shower stall. Easy access to teh Orlando International Airport, theme parks, hwy 528, 408 and 417. Spacious floor plan features vaulted ceilings and ceramic tiles thoughout. The property has a fenced backyard. Pets friendly home w/approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have any available units?
19412 CHARRICE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have?
Some of 19412 CHARRICE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19412 CHARRICE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
19412 CHARRICE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19412 CHARRICE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 19412 CHARRICE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 19412 CHARRICE COURT offers parking.
Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19412 CHARRICE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 19412 CHARRICE COURT has a pool.
Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have accessible units?
No, 19412 CHARRICE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19412 CHARRICE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 19412 CHARRICE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19412 CHARRICE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus