Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.