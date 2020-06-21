All apartments in Villas
7128 Almendro TER

7128 Alamandro Terrace · (239) 464-1624
Location

7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
courtyard
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio. Washer and dryer included. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath (with a tub/shower) located downstairs. Master bedroom, bathroom (with a tub/shower) and loft are upstairs. Tiles floors throughout except loft has wood flooring. Blinds on windows and sliders. Walk to the lakefront community pool. One carport parking space available for extra $25.00 per month. Annual rental only. First, last, security deposit required. Schedule showing through Showtime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

