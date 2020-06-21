7128 Almendro TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool

Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio. Washer and dryer included. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath (with a tub/shower) located downstairs. Master bedroom, bathroom (with a tub/shower) and loft are upstairs. Tiles floors throughout except loft has wood flooring. Blinds on windows and sliders. Walk to the lakefront community pool. One carport parking space available for extra $25.00 per month. Annual rental only. First, last, security deposit required. Schedule showing through Showtime.