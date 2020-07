Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - Hidden Gem of a community in the heart of much desired South Fort Myers. Coveted first floor updated unit with a beautifully remodeled kitchen that would rival one in the best of homes. Lovely furnishings throughout this two bed/two bath condo. Nicely private screened lanai with electrically powered hurricane shutters, a definite bonus. All appliances are included plus full sized washer & dryer in this amply sized condo. Beautifully maintained grounds in the shadow of the high rise luxury community of Riva Del Lago at a fraction of the rental rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902385)