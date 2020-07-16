All apartments in Villas
5624 Malt Drive, 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5624 Malt Drive, 4

5624 Malt Drive · (239) 936-1320
Location

5624 Malt Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5624 Malt Drive, 4 · Avail. now

$1,279

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
Parkwoods - Upgraded kitchen, countertops, flooring and more in this 1300 square foot two bedroom, two bath townhome! The secluded location on Malt Drive off Park Meadows Drive makes you feel like you are living in a park. Private assigned parking for 2 vehicles are just steps away from your front door. The community swimming pool offers a great way to spend the day. The huge courtyard area is fenced in with a 6 foot privacy fence and affords a wonderful entertaining area. The full size washer and dryer located in the home is a great feature. Conveniently located between Summerlin Road and US 41 allows easy access to shopping and services.

Pet friendly with paid pet fees.

www.maltrealty.com

In an effort to STOP internet rental fraud we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of state and cannot verify a rental we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

(RLNE4848005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have any available units?
5624 Malt Drive, 4 has a unit available for $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have?
Some of 5624 Malt Drive, 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Malt Drive, 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Malt Drive, 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Malt Drive, 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 offers parking.
Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have a pool?
Yes, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 has a pool.
Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have accessible units?
No, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Malt Drive, 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Malt Drive, 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
