5624 Malt Drive, 4

Parkwoods - Upgraded kitchen, countertops, flooring and more in this 1300 square foot two bedroom, two bath townhome! The secluded location on Malt Drive off Park Meadows Drive makes you feel like you are living in a park. Private assigned parking for 2 vehicles are just steps away from your front door. The community swimming pool offers a great way to spend the day. The huge courtyard area is fenced in with a 6 foot privacy fence and affords a wonderful entertaining area. The full size washer and dryer located in the home is a great feature. Conveniently located between Summerlin Road and US 41 allows easy access to shopping and services.



Pet friendly with paid pet fees.



