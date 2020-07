Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Courtyard spa home. 2 full bedrooms and one den that can be used as a study or another bedroom with attached garage. Large courtyard home with underground spa. Bell tower park is a gated community in a wonderful South Fort Myers area, close to I75, close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants. Well maintained community with tons of amenities. This unit has all stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer hookup. Lots of storage available in this home. Master bath has a large garden tub and large walk in closets. Water sewer and basic cable included