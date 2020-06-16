All apartments in Villas
Find more places like 3311 New South Province Road, 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villas, FL
/
3311 New South Province Road, 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3311 New South Province Road, 3

3311 New South Province Boulevard · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3311 New South Province Road, 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
internet access
tennis court
Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath has a one car garage, beautifully updated kitchen with brand new appliances, granite counter tops with a bar area for seating to enjoy with family and friends. A garden view compliments the screened in, newly tiled lanai large enough to furnish and enjoy breezy nights. Tile is throughout the downstairs area with a beautiful finish of a decorated medallion in the center. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the bath has a modern tiled top sink with upgraded fixtures throughout. Tropical lighted ceiling fans tie the feel of the home together. Enjoy all of the amenities of this resort like community.

Call Malt Realty today to view today! 239-936-1320

www.maltrealty.com

In an effort to STOP internet rental fraud we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of state and cannot verify a rental we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4138124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have any available units?
3311 New South Province Road, 3 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have?
Some of 3311 New South Province Road, 3's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 New South Province Road, 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3311 New South Province Road, 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 New South Province Road, 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 does offer parking.
Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have a pool?
Yes, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 has a pool.
Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have accessible units?
No, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 New South Province Road, 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 New South Province Road, 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3311 New South Province Road, 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms
Villas Apartments with BalconyVillas Apartments with Parking
Villas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity