3311 New South Province Road, 3

Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath has a one car garage, beautifully updated kitchen with brand new appliances, granite counter tops with a bar area for seating to enjoy with family and friends. A garden view compliments the screened in, newly tiled lanai large enough to furnish and enjoy breezy nights. Tile is throughout the downstairs area with a beautiful finish of a decorated medallion in the center. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the bath has a modern tiled top sink with upgraded fixtures throughout. Tropical lighted ceiling fans tie the feel of the home together. Enjoy all of the amenities of this resort like community.



Call Malt Realty today to view today! 239-936-1320



www.maltrealty.com



In an effort to STOP internet rental fraud we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of state and cannot verify a rental we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage



No Pets Allowed



