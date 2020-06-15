3260 Royal Canadian TRCE

Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse has tile throughout all main living areas, screened patio and a 1 car attached garage. Cable and internet included with all rentals. All you need is your toothbrush and suitcase. The community of Provincetown has multiple pools and tennis courts for your use. A great place to be close to Fort Myers and Sanibel Beach. Less than 1 mile to all types of shopping, Barbara B. Mann for entertainment and Lakes Park for recreation.