3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:46 PM

3260 Royal Canadian TRCE

3260 Royal Canadian Trace · (239) 677-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse has tile throughout all main living areas, screened patio and a 1 car attached garage. Cable and internet included with all rentals. All you need is your toothbrush and suitcase. The community of Provincetown has multiple pools and tennis courts for your use. A great place to be close to Fort Myers and Sanibel Beach. Less than 1 mile to all types of shopping, Barbara B. Mann for entertainment and Lakes Park for recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have any available units?
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have?
Some of 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE pet-friendly?
No, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE does offer parking.
Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have a pool?
Yes, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE has a pool.
Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have accessible units?
No, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3260 Royal Canadian TRCE does not have units with air conditioning.
