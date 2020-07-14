1600 Park Meadows DR

Amenities

pool media room bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill media room

Super cozy yet spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome located in the heart of Fort Myers. Tasteful Beach Cottage Decor with a private, partially screened in courtyard, BBQ Grill, and steps away from the community pool. This Townhome is available for short term lease only and is currently available through November 30, 2020. The Parkwood Townhome Community is close to virtually everything Fort Myers has to offer. Less than 5 minutes to the Barbara B Mann Theater, 20 minutes to the beaches, baseball parks, airport, downtown. Just pack your bags and check in! Off season rates are available from April 1st through November 30th.