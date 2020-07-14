All apartments in Villas
1600 Park Meadows DR

1600 Park Meadows Drive · (561) 248-9946
Location

1600 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Super cozy yet spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome located in the heart of Fort Myers. Tasteful Beach Cottage Decor with a private, partially screened in courtyard, BBQ Grill, and steps away from the community pool. This Townhome is available for short term lease only and is currently available through November 30, 2020. The Parkwood Townhome Community is close to virtually everything Fort Myers has to offer. Less than 5 minutes to the Barbara B Mann Theater, 20 minutes to the beaches, baseball parks, airport, downtown. Just pack your bags and check in! Off season rates are available from April 1st through November 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Park Meadows DR have any available units?
1600 Park Meadows DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 Park Meadows DR have?
Some of 1600 Park Meadows DR's amenities include pool, media room, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Park Meadows DR currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Park Meadows DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Park Meadows DR pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Park Meadows DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 1600 Park Meadows DR offer parking?
No, 1600 Park Meadows DR does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Park Meadows DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Park Meadows DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Park Meadows DR have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Park Meadows DR has a pool.
Does 1600 Park Meadows DR have accessible units?
No, 1600 Park Meadows DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Park Meadows DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Park Meadows DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Park Meadows DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Park Meadows DR does not have units with air conditioning.
