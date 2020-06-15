1569 Park Meadows DR

Amenities

This super cute and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Parkwoods Townhome Community is close to virtually everything Fort Myers has to offer. Less than 5 minutes to the Barbara B Mann Theater and a short drive to the beaches, ballparks, airport, shopping, golf facilities, downtown and many, many restaurants from which to choose. Tasteful decor with the convenience of the community pool within a few steps of the front door and a BBQ Grill on the open air lanai. This rental is TURNKEY, just pack your bags and don't forget your sunscreen! Short term/Off season rates available from May 1st through December 31st.