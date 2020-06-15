All apartments in Villas
1569 Park Meadows DR
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:41 AM

1569 Park Meadows DR

1569 Park Meadows Drive · (561) 248-9946
Location

1569 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This super cute and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Parkwoods Townhome Community is close to virtually everything Fort Myers has to offer. Less than 5 minutes to the Barbara B Mann Theater and a short drive to the beaches, ballparks, airport, shopping, golf facilities, downtown and many, many restaurants from which to choose. Tasteful decor with the convenience of the community pool within a few steps of the front door and a BBQ Grill on the open air lanai. This rental is TURNKEY, just pack your bags and don't forget your sunscreen! Short term/Off season rates available from May 1st through December 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Park Meadows DR have any available units?
1569 Park Meadows DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1569 Park Meadows DR currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Park Meadows DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Park Meadows DR pet-friendly?
No, 1569 Park Meadows DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 1569 Park Meadows DR offer parking?
No, 1569 Park Meadows DR does not offer parking.
Does 1569 Park Meadows DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 Park Meadows DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Park Meadows DR have a pool?
Yes, 1569 Park Meadows DR has a pool.
Does 1569 Park Meadows DR have accessible units?
No, 1569 Park Meadows DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Park Meadows DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1569 Park Meadows DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1569 Park Meadows DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1569 Park Meadows DR does not have units with air conditioning.
