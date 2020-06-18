All apartments in Villas
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603

14300 Riva Del Lago Dr · (239) 481-6111
Location

14300 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous 6th floor 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo - Riva Del Lago is Conveniently located in the Heart of South Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, only 15 minutes away from airport and beaches. Spacious open living room with two sliding glass doors. Kitchen has granite counter tops, premium appliances, tons of cabinet space. Large Bedrooms with laundry room close to the guest bedroom. Master has beautiful garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanity. Amenities include heated pool with twin spas, gazebo, picnic benches and barbeque area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have any available units?
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have?
Some of 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 pet-friendly?
No, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 offer parking?
No, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 does not offer parking.
Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have a pool?
Yes, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 has a pool.
Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603 does not have units with air conditioning.
