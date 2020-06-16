All apartments in Villas
14100 Cambridge DR
14100 Cambridge DR

14100 Cambridge Drive · (239) 898-6158
Location

14100 Cambridge Drive, Villas, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
STILL AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 2020 THROUGH OCTOBER 2020. Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom condo in Bell Tower Park, a gated community, conveniently located off of US 41. You can walk to a couple of restaurants located right outside the community including Bone Fish Grill. Short drive to Ft Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva. Lots of shopping nearby, including Bell Tower, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point and Miromar Outlets. There is a large variety of restaurants located within a 5 mile radius that you could go a few weeks without repeating them. Catch a hockey game or a concert at Hertz arena. Great neighborhood for walking, running or using the gym at the Community Clubhouse. Huge pool, outdoor spa and BBQ grills for your use. Each bedroom has their own ensuite bath and there is a third bathroom in the living area. Fully equipped kitchen, a breakfast nook for a quick meal and a drop dead gorgeous dining room for your use. The international airport (RSW) is located 13 miles away. Available for seasonal rental starting January 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14100 Cambridge DR have any available units?
14100 Cambridge DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14100 Cambridge DR have?
Some of 14100 Cambridge DR's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14100 Cambridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
14100 Cambridge DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14100 Cambridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 14100 Cambridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 14100 Cambridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 14100 Cambridge DR does offer parking.
Does 14100 Cambridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14100 Cambridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14100 Cambridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 14100 Cambridge DR has a pool.
Does 14100 Cambridge DR have accessible units?
No, 14100 Cambridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14100 Cambridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14100 Cambridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14100 Cambridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14100 Cambridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
