14100 Cambridge DR

STILL AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 2020 THROUGH OCTOBER 2020. Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom condo in Bell Tower Park, a gated community, conveniently located off of US 41. You can walk to a couple of restaurants located right outside the community including Bone Fish Grill. Short drive to Ft Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva. Lots of shopping nearby, including Bell Tower, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Point and Miromar Outlets. There is a large variety of restaurants located within a 5 mile radius that you could go a few weeks without repeating them. Catch a hockey game or a concert at Hertz arena. Great neighborhood for walking, running or using the gym at the Community Clubhouse. Huge pool, outdoor spa and BBQ grills for your use. Each bedroom has their own ensuite bath and there is a third bathroom in the living area. Fully equipped kitchen, a breakfast nook for a quick meal and a drop dead gorgeous dining room for your use. The international airport (RSW) is located 13 miles away. Available for seasonal rental starting January 1, 2020.