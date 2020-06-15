All apartments in Villas
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612

12610 Equestrian Circle · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL 33907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
volleyball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc. Don't miss out on calling this adorable condo your home or home away from home! Utilities included: Electric, Water, Trash, Basic Cable and WiFi. Call Malt Realty at 239-936-1320 to book today!

Available Now thru December 2020 - $1,249 per month
(Any lease less than 7 months would be subject to the 11.5% Tourist Tax for a total of $1392.64 per month including tax)

Not Available January 2020 - March 2020

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
$150 HOA Application Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax on any lease less than 7 months.

Sorry, no pets.

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2400746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have any available units?
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have?
Some of 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 currently offering any rent specials?
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 pet-friendly?
No, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 offer parking?
No, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 does not offer parking.
Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have a pool?
Yes, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 has a pool.
Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have accessible units?
No, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 does not have accessible units.
Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612 does not have units with air conditioning.
