12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612

Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc. Don't miss out on calling this adorable condo your home or home away from home! Utilities included: Electric, Water, Trash, Basic Cable and WiFi. Call Malt Realty at 239-936-1320 to book today!



Available Now thru December 2020 - $1,249 per month

(Any lease less than 7 months would be subject to the 11.5% Tourist Tax for a total of $1392.64 per month including tax)



Not Available January 2020 - March 2020



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

$150 HOA Application Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax on any lease less than 7 months.



Sorry, no pets.



In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.



